Cooldown continues into the new year!
Our cooldown continues into the new year across the state!
Our cooldown continues into the new year across the state!
Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama face off in a powerhouse battle at the Rose Bowl.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Get a full-body cardio and strength training workout for the new year without leaving the house!
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
It's rechargeable and cordless, so you can soothe tired fingers, palms and wrists nearly anywhere!
A 1993 Subaru Justy 4WD found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
At this price, you have no reason to suffer knots in the new year.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
Whether you just need one good piece or you're looking to create a full workout room, you're all set with this sale.
One step, two step — get fit at home with this compact, effective workout gadget.
Is consuming more fluids on your 2024 to-do list? Let this handy little gadget keep you on track — it quietly flashes once an hour.
Treat yourself to the sheets, towels and socks that the media maven adores for a steal.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube,' and save 40%!
The stock market ends the year in a place that all but assures its ups and downs will be a regular feature on the campaign trail in 2024.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.