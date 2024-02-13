Cooler and breezy Tuesday after front moves through Central Florida

A passing cold front will bring cooler and breezy conditions to Central Florida on Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 68 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Our area will be even cooler Tuesday night.

Low temperatures will drop into the upper-40s overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

We will slowly warm up through the rest of the week.

High temperatures will bound back into the 70s until the next round of storms arrive.

Central Florida will see more rain this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

