Cooler day on tap with few rain chances Wednesday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain early, high 52

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cooler, low 39

Thursday: Spotty sprinkles. high 49 (36)

Friday: Light mixed precipitation, high 42 (31)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 43 (34)

Sunday: Isolated rain shower, high 40 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A good portion of central Ohio has seen .25″-.50″ of rain since yesterday afternoon. More showers are expected today. Most of the rain is expected to fall in during the morning commute. New rain totals will not be that impressive. Daytime high temperatures will be noticeably cooler only reaching the low 50s.

Overnight not too many rain chances will remain, but low temperatures will continue to decrease night over night. Wednesday night into Thursday will drop to the upper 30s. Any additional rain now through the end of the week will all be determined on the exact location of the massive center of low pressure that continues to move across the country.

Over the next several days there will be very slight chances for spotty showers across central Ohio. As the days progress temperatures will start to go down; however, most days will still stay above normal for daytime highs for the last week of December.

By Friday that low pressure system will be centered over Ohio. Sprinkle chances will be mixed in with a few snow flurries. Freezing temperatures will return towards the second half of the week. The New Year’s weekend will keep things colder, but drier. More consistent sunshine will return to start off the new year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.