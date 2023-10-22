Cooler but still nice for Sunday

TechCrunch

PitchBook’s latest report shows that all-women founding teams have raised 1.9% of all venture capital dollars so far this year, or $2.4 billion out of the total $125.85 billion allocated through Q3. This Q3 specifically, however, all-women founding teams raised 1.6% of the $36.7 billion venture dollars allocated this quarter — a year-over-year decrease from Q32022, which saw them raise around 2.1% of $46.4 billion. “While there is no specific reason for why all-women-led company deal value hovers around 2%, it does indicate that there are no outsized deals going to all-women teams, which is keeping any positive movement of that data point out of the chart,” Kyle Stanford, lead VC analyst at PitchBook, told TechCrunch.