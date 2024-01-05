Cooler temperatures continue for Phoenix into the weekend, with freeze watch

Chilly days were expected to continue for the Phoenix area, as the National Weather Service issued a freeze watch on Saturday for some cities in northwest Pinal County.

On Friday, conditions for the Valley were expected to remain on the sunny side with a few clouds and no chances of rain but sport low temperatures in the 30-40 degree range.

"Low temperatures in the Phoenix area will be in the mid-30s to lower 40s and highs in the afternoon in the upper 50s," Phoenix branch meteorologist Mark O'Malley told The Arizona Republic.

For Saturday, the forecast called for similar conditions with slightly cooler temperatures, as Phoenix was slated to flirt with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 50s.

A Freeze Watch continues for NW Pinal County including the cities of Casa Grande & Arizona City, as well as Tonto Basin in western Gila County. The Watch covers the potential for freezing morning lows Saturday. Plan ahead in these areas. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KbAY0sygsO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 4, 2024

As for the freeze watch, NWS issued the announcement for areas in northwest Pinal County including Casa Grande and Arizona City, as well as the Tonto Basin in western Gila County.

Thanks to a cold front which moved through the region on Wednesday, Valley temps have retreated from their typical norm, with Thursday's highs being reported as 4–7 degrees below average.

That trend looks to continue through the early parts of the weekend and even into next week as according to the NWS website, Phoenix suburbs show a 15% and 20% chance of reaching below 32 degrees on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

On Monday and Tuesday, those chances drastically jump to 75% and 80%. The likelihood of showers increases as well on Sunday night and into Monday morning, with the weather service predicting a 62% chance for Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix weather forecast for this weekend