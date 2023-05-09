Cooler temperatures, more rain forecast in Northeast; flooding possible in Texas: Tuesday weather

Storms and severe weather could threaten much of the U.S. in the next few days, meteorologists say.

The culprit is a boundary between two weather fronts, extending from the Southern Plains, through the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys and into the mid-Atlantic states which will bring rain and the potential for thunderstorms to the millions of residents in its path, according to the National Weather Service.

And weather conditions across parts of the Southern Plains are still ripe for fast moving wildfires to develop.

Here's what to know about Tuesday's forecast.

Heavy rains in Texas

A series of upper-level waves are forecast to push east-northeast from Mexico early this week, giving eastern and coastal Texas residents the best chance for heavy rains in the next few days, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

The persistent bands of energy will bring more than one round of heavy rain in the area and will increase the threat of isolated flash flooding, meteorologists said.

Cool-down, more rain in Northeast

Temperatures across the Northeast should drop back down into the 50s and 60s on Tuesday after a pleasant weekend in much of the area.

A weather system that's forecast to move across Ohio and Pennsylvania late Monday should start to impact the mid-Atlantic and areas to the north on Tuesday. Along with the cooler temperatures, residents in the area can expect rain and some thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"Temperature fluctuations have been one of the main weather stories across much of the region in the past month. Since the beginning of May alone, high temperatures have ranged from 53 to 76 in Philadelphia and from 44 to 71 in Buffalo, New York," AccuWeather meteorologist Courtney Travis wrote.

The pendulum should swing back toward 'summer' later in the week, though, with high pressure expected to build in the area by mid-week.

Drought conditions continue across Southern Plains

In west Texas and across the Southern Plains, including parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado, dry conditions and gusty winds have combined to put the area at high risk for wildfires.

Story continues

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Today's forecast: Cooler weather, rain in Northeast; floods in Texas