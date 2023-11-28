The metro Phoenix was expected to continue to enjoy cooler temperatures and could see precipitation starting Thursday night.

The National Weather Service's Phoenix bureau expected a high of 75 degrees and a low of 53 degrees on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping several degrees over the week. Highs were expected to go as low as 62 degrees on Friday with lows dipping into the high 40s.

Northern Arizona was expected to see a similar pattern with average temperatures expected for Tuesday and freezing weather predicted for the middle of the week.

The weather service predicted the high on Tuesday to be 47 degrees and the low to be around or below 20 degrees depending on elevation.

“We’re going to have continued cold weather below normal temperatures for the entire week. We’ll see near average temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Thursday we’re back to low averages and cool down as we get another weather system coming into the southwest,” said Benji Johnson, a meteorologist with the weather service in Flagstaff.

Travelers returning from Thanksgiving celebrations in the north should watch the roads as icy spots left over from the previous storm were expected, Johnson said.

The weather service reminded people to dress warmly if they’re in higher elevations, keep their pets indoors and cover outdoor pipes and sensitive plants.

“Depending on where you are, these are the coldest temperatures of the season … the high temperatures will be cold and the low temperatures will be very cold,” Johnson said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cooler temperatures and showers on the horizon for the metro Phoenix