Cooler temperatures today with increasing cloud cover

Temperatures this morning around the freezing mark so it’s possible you could see some frost on the windshield. Today will only be in the mid to upper 40s with a northerly breeze and increasing cloud cover.

We’ve been eyeing another system for late weekend. Right now, all the precipitation passes by to the south of us towards Oklahoma and Texas. So it looks like we miss out on any rain/snow mix late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

After that system, we quickly clear and temperatures rebound into the 50s by the early part of next week. The midweek looks absolutely fantastic with highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There looks to be another cooldown that sets up for next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

