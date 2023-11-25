Cooler temperatures for the weekend
A 20% chance of rain expected for Friday as temperatures may drop in the Valley.
A 20% chance of rain expected for Friday as temperatures may drop in the Valley.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable, with all the noise-cancelling, bass-booming goodness you can handle.
Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
Overwhelmed by the sheer number of markdowns out there? Our shopping editors dug up the true winners so you don't have to.
Samsonite, Longchamp, Apple, Rockland, American Tourister: Buckle up — you're in for a wild ride (with sales at every stop).
These random, under-$10 doodads make great stocking stuffers or white elephant gifts.
I’m a shopping editor and of all the gifts I’ve given my mom, she likes this heated cup the best. Grab at $40 off!
Ahead of the official start of Black Friday, Amazon has discounted the Pixel 7a to $374. That's a 25 percent discount from the $499 Google released the device at earlier this year.
The best Black Friday headphone deals include discounts on Sony, Apple, Bose, Beats and many more of the top wireless headphones and earbuds we've tested.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
Leggings, pullovers and fleece belt bags (yep) — don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
It was true 5-on-5 basketball.
Here are the best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums we could find for 2023.
Follow two important rivalry games on Friday as Texas squares off with Texas Tech and Oregon hosts Oregon State.
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has received a rare discount for Black Friday. Until the end of the weekend, Amazon is selling the 1TB model for $449, or $50 off MSRP.
The Dolphins announced Phillips had sustained an Achilles injury.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
The best subscription deals for Black Friday extend to streaming services, fitness and learning platforms and media site.
For Black Friday this year, 1Password is giving you the chance to purchase an individual or a family subscription for 50 percent off their normal prices, as long as you're a new subscriber.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save an unheard-of $90.