Cooler Thursday after front moves through Central Florida

Brian Shields,James Tutten
·1 min read

Central Florida will be cooler Thursday after a front moved through Wednesday evening.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will start Thursday morning cold with temperatures in the 40s.

We will have partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

See: Jackie Robinson statue: MLB, teams will replace burned remnants

We will slightly warm up over the next few days before our next cold front moves through on Sunday.

A strong cold front will arrive late Sunday into Monday and bring our next chance for rain.

Watch: 9 Investigates: A new Florida bill targeting hemp products, businesses worries small business owners

That front will eventually drop the temperatures again early next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: