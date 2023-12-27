Chilly tonight; Chance of rain, snow mix Thursday
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
Chillier tonight; quiet
Chance of rain/snow mix Thursday, especially at night; no accumulation
Dry weekend
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little more chilly with lows in the mid-30s, according Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.
THURSDAY: A few rain showers are possible during the p.m, A few snowflakes could mix in later in the day, but more likely overnight. No accumulation expected. Highs in the middle 40s.
FRIDAY: Isolated wintry mix possible briefly in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): A weak system could spark a few flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Chilly with highs in the middle 30s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and drier with highs in the upper 30s.