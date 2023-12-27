Chilly tonight; Chance of rain, snow mix Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chillier tonight; quiet

Chance of rain/snow mix Thursday, especially at night; no accumulation

Dry weekend

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little more chilly with lows in the mid-30s, according Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.

THURSDAY: A few rain showers are possible during the p.m, A few snowflakes could mix in later in the day, but more likely overnight. No accumulation expected. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Isolated wintry mix possible briefly in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): A weak system could spark a few flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Chilly with highs in the middle 30s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and drier with highs in the upper 30s.