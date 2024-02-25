Cooler weather with less wind for Sunday

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking sunny skies and cool weather to close out the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking abundant sunshine this sunday, with highs into the mid-60s.

Temperatures before the sunrise range from the upper 30s in southeast Georgia to the low 50s along the Atlantic coast of northeast Florida.

Wind will be much lighter today compared to the last few days.

Clear skies and cold temperatures expected tonight, in the upper 30s away from the coast.

Some areas of frost are possible for inland SE GA and sheltered, typically cooler spots of northeast FL west of the St. Johns river.

A warming trend will occur through Wednesday when highs reach 80 with chances for rain returning for the latter part of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 37

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. 37/72

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 47/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 54/80

THURSDAY: Isolated morning shower, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 55/70

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers. 52/69

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers. 54/68

