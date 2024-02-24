Cooler weekend in Charlotte with rain possible on Saturday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday began rainy, but ended on a pretty nice note! The sunshine returned along with milder temperatures in the 60s.

This weekend will be a bit different. First, it’s a little cooler with highs only reaching the mid- and upper-50s on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. It’s no Arctic blast, just not quite as mild as the past few days.



Next, we’ve got another disturbance set to bring mountain snow, and a few more spotty rain showers to the Piedmont and Charlotte area. Most of them will pass by in the afternoon, and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out as well. As far as the mountain snow, up to 1-4 inches could accumulate, with those higher amounts of course up at ski resorts and highest elevations.

Any rain is in and out pretty quickly, and it looks dry – but chilly — if you’re going to the Charlotte FC match Saturday evening. Sunday is dry!

Tonight: Isolated evening shower. Low 39.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. PM showers, thunderstorm possible. High 59.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. 32/56.

