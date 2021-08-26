Coolest 1970 Plymouth Cudas For Sale On Motorious

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These Mopar muscle cars are hanging out in our inventory right now!

The 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda is the epitome of the American muscle car, and the perfect representation of the era. In recent years, the ‘Cuda has quickly risen to the top of most dream car lists. This punchy Plymouth packs a lot of performance and style, check out some of the coolest ones for sale on Motorious now.

1970 Plymouth 'Cuda 440 6-Pack

Presented in High Impact "Plum Crazy / In Violet" is a 440 6-Pack, Pistol Grip 4-Speed Cuda that has undergone a Nut & Bolt professional restoration and won Several Best of Shows awards and has been featured in Mopar Action and Mopar Collector's Guide. The 440 6-Pack engine and 4-Speed Transmission bear their corresponding VIN number on the block and are believed to be numbers matching and original to the car. This Plum Crazy Cuda runs strong and drives great.

See more here.

1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda

There is a shortage of high quality, Concours cars on the market right now. If you are looking for a dog-eared driver, this isn't it. This 1970 Plymouth Cuda AAR is rotisserie restored and highly detailed top to bottom. Gray epoxy primer floor pans and Tor-red body color overspray are offset by the factory assembly line correct detail of the suspension, exhaust and fuel systems. It looks crisp and new underneath, just like the top.

See more here.

1970 Plymouth 'Cuda Convertible

The new 1970 Plymouth Barracuda was introduced along with the all-new Dodge Challenger. Both shared the new E platform, a new platform for 1970 which kept with the pony car mantra...long nose, short deck. An extremely similar look shared by the cars fittingly resulted in them being known as the Mopar Twins. For consignment one of the twins, but this one has been the recipient of a rotisserie restoration, which has been well documented.

See more here.

Pro-touring 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda

It's been said that they don't make them like they did in the good old days, but the good old days didn't have the 707-horsepower supercharged Gen III Hemi Hellcat engine. When transplanted into a classic Mopar, like this 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda, the good old days are smacked down with a wallop from the fuel-injected future. This thoroughly modern Pro Touring car, with a six-speed transmission and contemporary coilover suspension, offers a seemingly ideal blend of yesterday's classic style and the incomparable performance capability of today's technology.

Story continues

See more here.

1970 Plymouth Cuda 440 6-Pack

As if the mighty Cuda isn't impressive on its own, this particular one has a presence like no other finished in F8 Green and with a Gator Green Roof. The 440 6-Pack engine bears its VIN number on the block and is believed to be numbers matching and original to the car. It has been rebuilt and tuned and runs incredibly strong. The body has been subject to a body-off rotisserie restoration and retains all of its original sheet metal. Both the underside and inside of the body have been painted F8 Green, Clear Coated and buffed for an illustrious shine.

See more here.

Keep up with the Plymouth 'Cuda inventory on Motorious here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.