The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

Brett Berk
  • Stretching across the entire width of the cabin, what appears to be a single giant screen is actually three separate displays set in a layer of glass. Featuring advanced processing speeds, a digital assistant with natural-voice-recognition capabilities, and what Mercedes calls “a visual wow effect,” the screen will make its debut in the forthcoming <a href="https://www.autoblog.com/2019/10/22/mercedes-benz-eqs-concept-drive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all-electric EQS flagship" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all-electric EQS flagship</a> sedan. Not to be outdone, Cadillac showed its own electric flagship concept, the Celestiq, which has <a href="https://media.cadillac.com/media/us/en/cadillac/home.detail.html/content/Pages/news/us/en/2021/jan/ces/0112-celestiq.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an even larger screen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an even larger screen</a>. We presume the screen wars will not end until automakers successfully wrap the entirety of the cabin in displays.
  • Despite the significant decrease in overall car sales in 2020, due to production stoppages and the significant economic woes cased by the pandemic, sales of the Jeep Wrangler remained quite strong, cresting 200,000 for the third year running. <a href="https://www.automobilemag.com/news/jeep-gladiator-drive-review-new-zealand-learning-to-love" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeeps are many things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jeeps are many things</a>, but thrifty and efficient are not among them. That could change with the introduction of the Jeep 4XE, a plug-in hybrid with a battery pack and two electric motors that support a downsized 2.0 liter gas engine, and provides the ability to travel up to 25 miles on battery power alone.
  • General Motors, which once controlled more than half of the American market, has for years been touting its move to become a “mobility company,” focusing less on building cars and more on tech-oriented means to move around people and things. After questionable or failed efforts in ride hailing, car sharing, and driverless taxis, it has moved on to the growth area of <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/features/a32026894/cost-of-online-orders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:package delivery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">package delivery</a>, unveiling Bright Drop, a new subsidiary project. Its first products are a battery-powered delivery van, as well as a battery-powered pallet that can be power-walked through warehouses and driveways for “first mile” and “last mile” delivery assistance.
  • Headquartered in Japan, Bridgestone is the world’s largest tire manufacturer, producing a range of rubber donuts for cars and trucks, as well as for other uses such as on airplanes, mining equipment, buses, and tractor-trailers. For folks who manage large vehicle fleets, flat or worn tires are a serious drain on productivity and efficiency, so Bridgestone is, like everyone else, employing data-driven metrics and apps to help fleets be proactive with maintaining, servicing, and repairing. In fact, it has created <a href="https://www.futureofmobility.bridgestone/tirecentric" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a whole universe of tire-centric solutions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a whole universe of tire-centric solutions</a>, as explicated in a <em>kawaii</em>-like video game environment.
  • Driver-assistance technology company Mobileye was purchased by Intel in 2017 for $15 billion, making it the most valuable <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/features/a27113508/israel-automotive-tech-industry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Israeli automotive technology firm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Israeli automotive technology firm</a>—more so than Waze, which Google bought a few years prior for just $1 billion. Now, in its ongoing (and quixotic) quest to make self-driving vehicles a reality, it has significantly enhanced the processing speeds and diminished the costs of the fancy Lidar systems (like radar, but using light) that these cars require for interpreting the complex information and activity around them. The company calls it Lidar on a Chip, which sounds like an appetizer served at a Silicon Valley wine bar.
Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned heads

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

