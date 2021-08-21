Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.

Classic Chevy Workhorse Looking For A New Field To Graze

We all love big trucks! As children, it becomes commonplace to see a big old semi-truck driving down the road and gestured for him to honk. The thought of riding in the cab of towing a farm truck with our friends and family or even just learning how to drive in a smaller pick-up fills our hearts with tears even now. Classic trucks in particular are something really special. They bring the classic Chevy, Dodge, or Ford styling together with respectable performance and decent rigidity. However, these are not exactly ideal work trucks. Modern times have brought forth an era of millions of hungry mouths to feed with only a few farms supplying the united states within our borders. So what if you want something that will bring that head-turning aesthetic to the table without compromising utility?

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.

Restomod 1954 Chevy 3100 Has LS3 Power

Back in the mid 1950's, pickups started to shift from dedicated workhorses, to becoming more customer focused vehicles. It was the beginning of the pickup truck boom, this 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup has just 6100 miles on the build, and is a great example from that era - this is no run-of-the-mill vehicle either. The details of this truck make it a very attractive find for those looking for a beautifully done restomod with some major kick.

1981 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade Is A Vintage SUV Dream Machine

The CJ-7 Jeep replaced the long wheelbase CJ-6, a low-production Jeep, in 1976. The shorter wheelbase meant that the CJ-7 was naturally going to be a better player off-road, but it was also developed to be a Jeep with more widespread appeal than the CJ-6. This generation Jeep was designed with a more driver-friendly approach than prior generation.

1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe Is Ready To Be Driven

The fourth-generation of the Chevy Camaro kicked off in 1993 and run all the way until 2002, but the Camaro underwent quite the transformation in the middle of all this time. In 1998, the Camaro had a radical redesign and a brand new LS1 powertrain - making it a supremely popular car for the buck. However, the fourth-gen doesn’t exclusively belong to owners of 1998 to 2002 Chevy Camaros, don’t forget that the whole foundation for this exceptional generation of Chevy Camaros was built on the earlier years of the generation. For that reason, we’re seeing a massive uptick in popularity for the early 4th generation Chevy Camaro cars, like this one being sold by Awesome Joe’s and it not only runs but looks great too.

1972 Chevy El Camino Project Car Is Calling Your Name

1972 represented the last year of the third generation of the Chevy El Camino. This generation was easily the most popular of the moniker, something true back then, and true today. You'd be hard pressed to find a car enthusiast today that doesn't love the Chevrolet El Camino. What's not to love? You've got the performance and driving dynamics of a midsize car, with the utility of a truck bed.

Low Mileage COPO Camaro Looking For A New Home

The Chevy Camaro, the second car to even wear the title of “Pony Car” and one of only three existing models that continue the legacy to this day. Back in the day, when the Mustang first made its appearance in American car culture, cars had to be good to survive. We don't mean that they had to just be fast or provide a great luxurious ride. They had to be better, this was a time of all-out war in the automotive world. You had the greats like Carroll Shelby supping up the Mustangs to dominate the streets. All the while legendary designers such as Lee Iacocca were busy creating cars like the Chargers and other Chrysler performance cars. The world was wild and the “small creature that eats Mustangs” was going to have to go toe to toe with some of the meanest racers out there.

2021 Ford GT Mark II Is An Incredibly Rare American Supercar

Each example of this limited edition run would start out in the usual Ford GT plant before being transported to Multimatic to be transformed into the ultimate unrestricted track-only Ford GT MKII. From there modifications made by hand to the cars twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine would boost power output to 700-horsepower while Multimatic’s DSSV dampers, race-derived aerodynamics, and enlarged Brembo 4-wheel carbon ceramic brakes allow the car tracking ability like it never has had before. Production is planned to last three years with a total of just 45 cars to be made.

