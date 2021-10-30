Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Celebrate Halloween

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we celebrate Halloween weekend.

Restored 1966 Chevy Corvette L36 Has 427 Power

Few cars rival the C2 Corvette as far as beauty, especially when it comes to American sports cars. The Stingray design was the prefect evolution from the C1, adding a more muscular, aggressive feel to match the respectable performance. This is why so many admire the second-gen Corvettes, but even among those this ’66 L36 427 Corvette is extra special.

1968 Pontiac GTO Could Be Your Next Daily Driver

The 1968 Pontiac GTO was a wild car in its own right compared to some of the popular models in the GTO timeline. While regulations, "gentlemen agreements," and public unrest threatened to push the American sports car out of the picture, a special few remained strong within the automotive industry. This rebellious instinct brought forth the need for a smaller car with a bigger engine. That would defy all those who wished to kill that truly American spirit of going fast and looking good doing it. Of course, there was but one company to accomplish this task Pontiac and, after a lot of hard work and countless hours of designing, the first American muscle car was born.

1984 Datsun Nissan 300ZX 50th Anniversary Is A Rare Find On The U.S. Market

Showcasing Nissan’s most advanced technology of the time, the 300ZX was one of the best selling sports cars of the 1980s. Finished in a nearly perfect paint coat over a leather interior, this 1984 Datsun Nissan 300ZX Turbo is a prime example of what made the 300ZX so desirable. With 200-horsepower, a sleek sporty style, and a premium leather interior, this example is as comfortable as it is quick, and with its special finish it is sure to draw attention wherever it goes. Not only is it a great and rare example, it’s also a 50th Anniversary Edition, making it even more collectible.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Up For Auction

The second-generation Corvette is probably the most instantly recognizable American automobile for most car enthusiasts. This obsession with the second-gen ‘Vette is primarily due to the focus on performance and sleek design, which became prevalent in the 1963 production year. Between 1963 and 1967 set a precedent for all Corvette models to come, which is incredibly noticeable in models like the third and fourth generations. Mainly the split window is a highly loveable model and carries a following of its own as it was only produced for the 1963 model year and is very rare. This car is the perfect example of that extraordinary enthusiasm for split-window Corvettes.

1965 K-Code Mustang Looking For A New Stable To Call Home

1965 was an excellent year for the Mustang, production had started the year before, and since then, America has been craving even more Mustangs. Having sold over 500,000 'Stangs during the 1965 production year, Ford had done something very suitable for the great car we all know and love today. Despite the incredible production numbers from the first generations of the Mustang, the number of these cars still on the road is dwindling, as with any classic car. It's getting difficult to find these cars in good condition for a reasonable price, and opportunities only come so often in collecting classics. So what if you want a vintage first-gen 'Stang of your own?

Rare 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Is One Of Only 281 Made Like It

Jaguar's groundbreaking XJ220 remains one of the brand's most iconic cars even 30 years after its debut. A great many of us grew up with posters of the mighty Jaguar XJ220 on our wall - and Maxim has named the Jaguar as one of the best investments in the segment. Now, thanks to RM Sotheby’s you can own one.

LS6-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Rules The Roads

Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day. During the winter GAA Classic Cars Auction, this LS6 1970 Chevelle SS will up be up for grabs.

1964 Buick Riviera Represents Personal Luxury At An Affordable Price

Made from 1963 through to 1999, the Buick Riviera was quite the splash with people looking to enter the personal luxury segment, without breaking the bank. It was the first attempt by General Motors to sell a vehicle in the segment, and received high praise from consumers and automotive professionals alike. Examples like this 1964 Buick Riviera are well preserved callouts of that era, and it’s available for your collection through Zephyrhills Classic Car Auction.

Batmobile On Lincoln Chassis Is The Gotham Cruiser

Collecting cars with ties to the big and small screens have always been a popular thing to do. While there’s only so many original movie cars from the actual film and tv shows out there, there’s a lot of really high quality replicas out there for you to own, if you don’t want to build your own replica. Such is the case with this Gotham Cruiser Batmobile based on a 1968 Lincoln chassis.

