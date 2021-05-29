Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!

The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.

Custom Restored 1958 Chevy Apache Pickup

The new 1958 Apache truck was fitted with four headlights, a shorter and wider grille, and the parking lights were moved from the front of the fender to the grille. Although the hood was similar to previous model years, a flat center elevated style. With GM celebrating its 50th year of production, a great deal of attention went into the exterior style of the truck while also keeping the design simple and substantial.

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda Known As The Red Letter

Plymouth made over 33k Barracuda hardtops in 1970 and only just over 16k were Cudas. While not quite as rare as the HEMI equipped ‘Cudas, factory equipped 440+6 cars featuring an automatic transmission only accounted for 852 examples. This 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda being offered at Mecum’s upcoming Tulsa auction is one with a peculiarly long options list that mixes a combination of high performance and Luxury features.

2018 Tumbler Batmobile For Sale

There are fewer generations with more ability to create nostalgia than the 1980s. The cars, while not your typical muscle cars, flashy by today’s standards, or even really that powerful, had a way of winning the hearts of those that drove them. Likewise, film played a big role in the 1980s and for Zach and Stephanie Dandera there was one movie in particular that really struck a chord. ‘Back To The Future’ was the epitome of what the 1980s were all about for the couple who met at a local Columbus, Ohio club’s ‘80’s night in 2005. This shared admiration for the 1980s blossomed into the relationship that followed and just three years later they moved from Ohio to Florida which allowed them the opportunity to build an entertainment company, Dandera Entertainment Inc. DEi.

1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30: The Pinnacle Of Oldsmobile's Secret Weapon

By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.

1998 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Heading To Auction

In fact, America's Sports Car has kicked off one America’s biggest racing events a total of 17-times over the past 68-years. Each pace car model represented the latest and greatest of the American sports car technology and each was made in limited production numbers. Like almost all Indy 500 pace cars, regardless of the make or model, the cars put forward on race day were nearly all convertibles and all featured an unmistakable graphics package.

Stunning 1970 Chevelle SS

That is what everyone wanted. Maybe it’s because it gave the enthusiast the chance to take a trip back in time or maybe it has more to do with the value behind an as-built car. Regardless of why it was, things have changed a bit now that most, if not all, of the remaining “survivors” have been discovered and tinkered with. Now the name of the game has transformed from all original to either an extremely purposefully built car or one that is as original as possible.

Vapor: Perfecting The 1965 Ford Mustang

1965 marked the first full year of production and Ford could hardly keep up with demand. The automaker had tapped into a segment in the market that was able to captivate nearly every type of consumer. From the performance enthusiast to the consumer that bought purely based on style, the Mustang offered it all. Straight and sharp body lines in a car not much bigger than the average roadster and a powerful V8 under the hood proved to be a winning combination for Ford that year, though the original design would go on to inspire so much more.

1971 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda: A Tribute To The Undisputed Champ

As fierce as it was, it is not just the car’s performance capabilities that makes this car so revered. It is also how rare it is. In all, 14 1970 HEMI ‘Cuda Convertibles were made. Today that makes these cars one of the rarest of the American muscle cars and puts a well cared for example’s valuation at somewhere around $2-million. While this little tidbit of information is super interesting and all, unless you have got super deep pockets, you are likely wondering what the next best thing is. The answer - a 1971 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda Tribute.

1970 Pontiac GTO: All Rise For The Judge

In the early 1960s, Pontiac’s development team along with John DeLorean, Bill Collins, and Russ Gee discovered a loophole in the GM A-body engine displacement rule that had previously limited the Pontiac Tempest to a standard 326-cid 5.3-liter V8 engine. This legendary move created an iconic car and an ever revered segment in the American automotive market place.

