Coolest Cars For Sale To Wrap Up August

The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.

1967 Chevrolet Suburban Is The Best Of Vintage SUV Goodness

The full-sized Chevy Suburban SUV has actually been around for a lot longer than most people realize. Chevrolet introduced the model in the mid thirties, and it is the longest running moniker in automotive history. Often pulling in big sales, the early years of the Chevy Suburban came in the form of a what closely resembled a panel truck with rear windows and an added row of seats. By the time the 6th generation rolled around in 1967, the Suburban had rapidly evolved.

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.

1980 GMC 1500 Is a Show Ready Workhorse

The GM pickups grew to wildly popular over the span from the 1960s through the early 2000s, and remain in the ranks of the best selling trucks in America. This C/K platform was introduced in 1960 by both Chevy and GM, and gave chase to the Ford F-Series and Dodge D series pickup trucks for decades. By the time the third generation rolled around, like this 1980 GMC 1500, the line was reaching peak popularity

Set The Pace With This 383-Powered 1969 Chevy Camaro Z11 Pace Car Convertible

GM has been one of the biggest participants in the Indy pace car program. With the exception of the few years that another automaker got involved, every year GM would put its best foot forward helping to kick off one of the biggest racing events in the US and hoping to get the attention of the public. One of the most used models is the Camaro and one of the most popular is the first generation examples of the model. Although a 1967 model is probably the rarest, the 1969 Camaro Pace Car is an icon.

Slide Into Some Old School Luxury With This 1966 Plymouth Fury III Convertible

Introduced in the mid 1950s, the Plymouth Fury came at a time when people were really starting to demand style out of their cars. It was offered as a level above the Belvedere and swapped between being a full-size car to a mid-size car, and landing on being a full-sized car again by the time this 1966 Plymouth Fury III Convertible was made.

LS Powered 1963 Chevy Corvette Is Much Too Fast

The Chevy Corvette is easily the most popular sports car in America, and completely smashes the competition in the segment. Since the early ‘50s, the ‘Vette has wooed enthusiasts like no other car has, and Chevy’s darling really hit its stride by the time the second generation rolled around, making the 1963 Chevy Corvette one of the most popular American collector cars on the planet.

V10 Viper Powered 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Is A Serious Machine

We all wish we could drive around in a massive V8 Mopar monster, however, they are typically very hard to find. Along with the fact that they rarely ever get sold in good condition, when they are in good condition they often come with a hefty price tag. While we can't say much for the price, you’ll have to contact the owner for that, the condition of this Charger is perfect. Everyone remembers the Mopar focus on performance from the 60s and 70s. However, this car takes the classic styling of old Mopar and couples it with the blistering performance that we all know Dodge for today.

