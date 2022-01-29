Coolest Cars For Sale To Wrap Up January

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we exit January.

Can-Am Built T165/70 Supercar Stuns With Tons Of SCCA Accomplishments

Cam-Am is one of those automotive companies whose reputation for speed and competition has greatly surpassed that of the original manufacturers of the cars they modify. Founded upon the idea of converting Lola Racing vehicles into street-legal vehicles, these vehicles quickly became iconic in the vast world of automotive racing enthusiasm. Without a doubt, these cars are an incredible collection of effort from everyone, including designers and engineers to enthusiasts like us, who the vehicles were made for. This has made automotive enthusiasts around the globe long for the opportunity to own a piece of the classic Can-Am lineup. That is precisely where this incredible car comes into play.

1976 Ford Maverick Utilizes 302 Ci V8 Powerhouse And Style To Match

The Ford Maverick has been getting much attention lately because Ford resurrected the name for a truck model. However, today we aim to please the true automotive enthusiasts who remember the Maverick's original state, a muscle car. Though it has been widely forgotten in today's modern muscle car mania, the Ford Maverick is a valuable relic from the past, boasting a long and storied history throughout. With performance that could have rivaled the Ford Mustang at the time and plenty of styles to match, these cars quickly began to take over the popular car culture in America. Nowadays, you can hardly find them anywhere due to their sheer age and the fact that many were used and abused out of existence. So what are enthusiasts like us supposed to do if we want to get our hands on one of these rolling time capsules?

1971 Pontiac GTO Ram Air Relives Glory Days On Auction Block

The Pontiac GTO has long been regarded as the first muscle car ever to hit the American asphalt as it combined a gigantic V8 engine with the body and chassis of a smaller car than the full-sized racers of the time. This decision was made shortly after the GM ban on racing which the Pontiac designers immediately ignored because of their long-standing name as GM's performance wing. But, as we all know, this birthed a movement across the nation which would later be known as the first muscle car revolution or muscle car movement. Everything from the powerhouse to the exterior design of these cars was brand new to the nation's people, who would go on to hold these vehicles on a pedestal as the epitome of American automotive passion.

1970 Sport Bronco Hosts Powerful V8 In Great Condition

The Ford Bronco will likely be remembered in American history as the nation's favorite off-roading vehicle to ever hit a dirt road because of its insane reputation for utility, ample power, and style. While this is undoubtedly still the case for the latest generation of the Bronco, many enthusiasts still choose the first and second generations over the newer models, which may seem odd until you look at what those cars represent. In the late 1960s, the broncos were essentially the only non-Jeep SUV on the market and, as such, stood for the idea of individual freedom and the ability to go anywhere off-road while still providing good performance on the road. That's precisely what this particular Bronco brings to the table with a few extra goodies to sweeten the pot.

1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Has Five Speeds Of Magic

The Pontiac GTO is an exceptional car, no matter what way you look at it. Whether it's the original '64 GTO that started the muscle car revolution or the 2004 model, which saw the introduction of the LS1 into the car's history, the GTO is America's favorite muscle car. However, there was one car that we didn't mention for an excellent reason. This discrepancy is because it's on an entirely different level. Of course, we mean the Judge. Like many mean muscle machines of the time, such as the Chevelle, Camaro, and Firebird, 1970 was the year that the GTO saw one of its most fantastic forms. This car epitomizes that point perfectly with its intense nature and ability to turn heads to this day still.

1970 Buick GS Convertible Is One Of Just 67 Cars Like It

Buick has been a significant contender in the GM lineup for decades because of the brand’s innate ability to produce some of America’s most excellent muscle cars. Some of these vehicles may include the incredibly famous GNX or Grand National, whose claim to fame came in the 1980s with the Turbo V6 engine. However, these models often draw attention from the great cars of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. With a lineup of gigantic V8 engines at their disposal and various elite designers, Buick quickly became one of the most popular brands of the 1970s. So what made these cars so iconic, and why are they such a good purchase for any car enthusiasts with a passion for speed and style?

1958 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Striking High Performance Work Of Art

1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.

Iconic Mystery Machine Shows Off Whimsical Style At Auction

We all remember staring at the tv and watching the iconic “Scooby-Doo” cartoon from when we were children. The various adventures of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and the famous Scooby-Doo made us all laugh with joy when the villain was eventually unmasked. However, for us, Meddling car enthusiasts, the most memorable part of the series was the bashful blue and green hippie van. That vehicle, deemed the Mystery Machine, has been fried into the memories of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. Nowadays, these vans are everywhere in museums and car shows alike, but what if you want a Mystery Machine of your own for daily driving purposes?

