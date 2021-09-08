Coolest Chevy Novas On Motorious

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Here are the coolest Chevy II/Novas around the site.

The humble Chevy Nova is a car made by Chevrolet built on the x-body platform as a ‘basic type car’ that quickly found a loyal following. During the first few generations, the Chevy Nova/Chevy II changed quite a bit. It went from a small size slick Chevy, to somewhat of a muscle car, if not the little brother of the Chevy Chevelle.



1969 Chevrolet Nova Restomod

This 1969 Chevrolet Nova restomod has a 6.0-liter aluminum LS2 V8 with 6L80E automatic transmission. It has been the winner of the Goodguys Columbus Builders Choice Award, 2013, Best Custom at Detroit Autorama, 2013, Best Custom at Chicago World of Wheels, 2014 Best Custom at Omaha World of Wheels, 2014, 2014 SEMA Feature Car at Axalta Booth, and Mequiar's Magnificent Masterpiece Goodguys Pleasanton. It was built by Derick Samson at Samson Design in Marshall, MO with a Heidts Pro-G suspension, hand made polished floor pans, handmade engine cover, and fresh air intake. It has flush mounted belly pans that fit into the bumper and body.

1967 Chevrolet Nova Chevy II Restomod

This 1967 Chevy Nova Restomod (aka the Chevy II) would look great no matter what you did with it, but even the original version can't compete with the amazing street machine it has become. Huge horsepower from a modern 6.2L LS3 V8, five gears in the transmission, and stunning Tuxedo Black paint all work together to create one of the cleanest, meanest pro-touring/resto-mod Novas we've ever had the privilege to feature. The minimalist shape of the Nova can be traced to its origins as an economy car, but when everything is done to a high standard, it pops out as something very special.

1966 Chevrolet Nova Pro Street

This Nova has undergone a meticulous Rotisserie Build with a multitude of performance upgrades that were added during the process. The previous owner of this Chevy liked to take it out on nice days to car shows, turning heads wherever he went! Take a look at the beautifully straight body, mirror-like Red Exterior Paint finish, Black Interior, 15'' Polished Aluminum Wheels with Hoosier Tires, Door Quarter Windows, Cowl Hood, Chrome Bumpers, along with Polished Trim all around! Under the hood sits a 468ci V8 engine with a Barry Grant Modified Holley 850 4-Barrel Carburetor sitting on top.

1966 Chevrolet Nova

This stunning '66 Nova was rotisserie restored here in our facility approximately 6 years ago. It has been lovingly cared for by the previous owner who ventured out with this car only on the nicest of days. The odometer reads just 1,274 miles and shows as nicely today as when it was first completed. This build was designed not only with safety and reliability in mind, but also to provide spirited performance and crisp handling. TCI engineering's "Custom IFS" chassis was selected which provides the handling we were looking for. This suspension and steering upgrade mounts directly to the factory mounting holes for a clean installation. On the performance side we selected a new GM crate LS3 fuel injected 430 H.P. V8 with a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission and a Currie 9" rear end.

1969 Chevrolet Nova SS L78

It's a real-deal numbers-matching L78 1969 Chevrolet Nova SS. So while we love the Nova because it could fit some serious power in a lightweight package, this is one of the few that was born that way right from the factory. That's why you will see a solid investment over every inch, right down to the undercarriage. So this is one of the most significant Chevy muscle machines of its era, and as you look at the details, you'll see it has been given the respect it has earned. This car is coming off of 15 years of long-term ownership, but that's not the full story. The consigner sold this to a friend in 1998 and then repurchased it eight years later. So you know a car is memorable if someone wants it back.

Nova Gasser Show Car 350 Cross Ram

This 1963 Chevy II Gasser Nova is fready to cruise the streets or stop at your local track for some nostalgic fun. A gasser is a type of hot rod that grew in popularity until the early 70's. They are stripped of any extra weight and jacked up using a beam axle which provides better weight distribution during hard acceleration. With fiberglass body panels and stripped out interiors these cars were designed to go fast in a straight line. The name arose because they competed in a gasoline-fueled drag racing class, rather than one using methanol or nitromethane. This 63 Chevy II is somewhat of a hybrid that embraces certain qualities of the old Gassers.

