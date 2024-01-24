100 old lady names that are once again popular for baby girls
Everything old becomes new again ... and that is certainly true when it comes to baby name trends.
Old lady names are popular, as exemplified by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds naming their third child Betty. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner chose Violet for their eldest daughter and George and Amal Clooney's daughter is named Ella.
According to BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss, this old-timey trend isn't going anywhere and parents should expect to find preschools filled with Lucilles, Adelaides and Mabels.
“People are researching their ancestry online and finding these cool names that sound fresh because they haven’t been heard for so long,” Moss tells TODAY.com.
Moss, who co-hosts the "BabyNames" podcast with her sister, Mallory, also attributes the surge in popularity to period dramas such as “Bridgerton,” “The Gilded Age” and “Downton Abbey.”
If you’re thinking about an old lady name, Moss says to look at monikers that were popular in the early 20th century, like Mildred.
According to the Social Security Administration, the top names for girls in the early 20th century included: Mary, Helen, Margaret, Anna, Ruth, Dorothy and Barbara.
100 Old Lady Names For Baby Girls
Whether you are inspired by old-fashioned names or simply want to revive a vintage name, here are 100 old lady names to consider for your baby daughter.
Violet
Agatha
Ida
Maude
Lottie
Edith
Charlotte
Hazel
Evelyn
Ophelia
Adelaide
Adeline
Clara
Evangeline
Naomi
Maeve
Celeste
Arabella
Alice
Cora
Vivian
Beryl
Vera
Etta
Inez
Cecelia
Dahlia
Miriam
Gwendolyn
Matilda
Ruth
Florence
Eliza
Eunice
Hester
Mabel
Lucille
Nettie
Rena
Winifred
Jean
Frances
Rose
Marjorie
Ruby
Eleanor
June
Josephine
Rosemary
Elsie
Ethel
Mildred
Margaret
Edna
Beatrice
Esther
Constance
Gladys
Bertha
Ada
Bess
Dora
Blanche
Celia
Helen
Rae
Harriet
Lois
Louise
Opal
Nellie
Myrtle
Phyllis
Mavis
Selma
Ursula
Sylvia
Vivienne
Sybil
Winnie
Sadie
Viola
Amelia
Barbara
Betsy
Clementine
Fern
Gretchen
Ingrid
Imogen
Maisie
Millicent
Minerva
Penelope
Betty
Wren
Penny
Bridget
Dorothy
Gertrude
