100 old lady names that are once again popular for baby girls

Everything old becomes new again ... and that is certainly true when it comes to baby name trends.

Old lady names are popular, as exemplified by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds naming their third child Betty. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner chose Violet for their eldest daughter and George and Amal Clooney's daughter is named Ella.

According to BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss, this old-timey trend isn't going anywhere and parents should expect to find preschools filled with Lucilles, Adelaides and Mabels.

“People are researching their ancestry online and finding these cool names that sound fresh because they haven’t been heard for so long,” Moss tells TODAY.com.

Moss, who co-hosts the "BabyNames" podcast with her sister, Mallory, also attributes the surge in popularity to period dramas such as “Bridgerton,” “The Gilded Age” and “Downton Abbey.”

If you’re thinking about an old lady name, Moss says to look at monikers that were popular in the early 20th century, like Mildred.

According to the Social Security Administration, the top names for girls in the early 20th century included: Mary, Helen, Margaret, Anna, Ruth, Dorothy and Barbara.

100 Old Lady Names For Baby Girls

Whether you are inspired by old-fashioned names or simply want to revive a vintage name, here are 100 old lady names to consider for your baby daughter.

Violet

Agatha

Ida

Maude

Lottie

Edith

Charlotte

Hazel

Evelyn

Ophelia

Adelaide

Adeline

Clara

Evangeline

Naomi

Maeve

Celeste

Arabella

Alice

Cora

Vivian

Beryl

Vera

Etta

Inez

Cecelia

Dahlia

Miriam

Gwendolyn

Matilda

Ruth

Florence

Eliza

Eunice

Hester

Mabel

Lucille

Nettie

Rena

Winifred

Jean

Frances

Rose

Marjorie

Ruby

Eleanor

June

Josephine

Rosemary

Elsie

Ethel

Mildred

Margaret

Edna

Beatrice

Esther

Constance

Gladys

Bertha

Ada

Bess

Dora

Blanche

Celia

Helen

Rae

Harriet

Lois

Louise

Opal

Nellie

Myrtle

Phyllis

Mavis

Selma

Ursula

Sylvia

Vivienne

Sybil

Winnie

Sadie

Viola

Amelia

Barbara

Betsy

Clementine

Fern

Gretchen

Ingrid

Imogen

Maisie

Millicent

Minerva

Penelope

Betty

Wren

Penny

Bridget

Dorothy

Gertrude

This article was originally published on TODAY.com