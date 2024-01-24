100 old lady names that are once again popular for baby girls

Rachel Paula Abrahamson
·2 min read
Everything old becomes new again ... and that is certainly true when it comes to baby name trends.

Old lady names are popular, as exemplified by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds naming their third child Betty. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner chose Violet for their eldest daughter and George and Amal Clooney's daughter is named Ella.

According to BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss, this old-timey trend isn't going anywhere and parents should expect to find preschools filled with Lucilles, Adelaides and Mabels.

“People are researching their ancestry online and finding these cool names that sound fresh because they haven’t been heard for so long,” Moss tells TODAY.com.

Moss, who co-hosts the "BabyNames" podcast with her sister, Mallory, also attributes the surge in popularity to period dramas such as “Bridgerton,” “The Gilded Age” and “Downton Abbey.”

If you’re thinking about an old lady name, Moss says to look at monikers that were popular in the early 20th century, like Mildred.

According to the Social Security Administration, the top names for girls in the early 20th century included: Mary, Helen, Margaret, Anna, Ruth, Dorothy and Barbara.

100 Old Lady Names For Baby Girls

Whether you are inspired by old-fashioned names or simply want to revive a vintage name, here are 100 old lady names to consider for your baby daughter.

  • Violet

  • Agatha

  • Ida

  • Maude

  • Lottie

  • Edith

  • Charlotte

  • Hazel

  • Evelyn

  • Ophelia

  • Adelaide

  • Adeline

  • Clara

  • Evangeline

  • Naomi

  • Maeve

  • Celeste

  • Arabella

  • Alice

  • Cora

  • Vivian

  • Beryl

  • Vera

  • Etta

  • Inez

  • Cecelia

  • Dahlia

  • Miriam

  • Gwendolyn

  • Matilda

  • Ruth

  • Florence

  • Eliza

  • Eunice

  • Hester

  • Mabel

  • Lucille

  • Nettie

  • Rena

  • Winifred

  • Jean

  • Frances

  • Rose

  • Marjorie

  • Ruby

  • Eleanor

  • June

  • Josephine

  • Rosemary

  • Elsie

  • Ethel

  • Mildred

  • Margaret

  • Edna

  • Beatrice

  • Esther

  • Constance

  • Gladys

  • Bertha

  • Ada

  • Bess

  • Dora

  • Blanche

  • Celia

  • Helen

  • Rae

  • Harriet

  • Lois

  • Louise

  • Opal

  • Nellie

  • Myrtle

  • Phyllis

  • Mavis

  • Selma

  • Ursula

  • Sylvia

  • Vivienne

  • Sybil

  • Winnie

  • Sadie

  • Viola

  • Amelia

  • Barbara

  • Betsy

  • Clementine

  • Fern

  • Gretchen

  • Ingrid

  • Imogen

  • Maisie

  • Millicent

  • Minerva

  • Penelope

  • Betty

  • Wren

  • Penny

  • Bridget

  • Dorothy

  • Gertrude

