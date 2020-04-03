Coolest Tri-Five Chevys For Sale On Motorious

All of these '50s icons are for sale!

Of all the classic American cars ever made, the Tri-Five Chevy is one of the most popular. These cars were built in 1955, 1956 and 1957, and they were offered in a number of nameplates such as the 210, Bel Air and Nomad not to mention an equal variety of body styles. From the rare Chevy Nomad to the popular '57 Bel Air and from bone stock to tricked out, here are the 10 coolest Tri-Five Chevys currently for sale on Motorious.

Check them out and be sure to comment below to let us know which Tri-Five Chevy is your all-time favorite!

1955 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery

As many post, hardtop and even convertible Tri-Fives that you see out there, this 1955 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery is one of the coolest options out there if you're looking to stand out. This two-door station wagon was intended for delivery purposes with its lack or rear side windows, and this one is really unique fresh off a complete restoration and packing a modern fuel-injected LS2 Chevy V8. You can pick this one up through Triple F Automotive for $69,995.

1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Sedan

While the coupes and convertibles tend to be the most popular (and most expensive) Tri-Five body style, you can usually pick up a stock-looking sedan for a song, and this 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Sedan is proof of that. Classic Auto Mall has this three-owner Bel Air listed for $22,900, and it's ready to go cruising today.

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air