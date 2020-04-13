Coolest Trucks And SUVs You Can Bid On Soon

Mark your calendars for Tuesday morning when the Motorious Spring Classic & Collector Online Auction is open for bidding!
The classic truck and collector SUV market is easily one of the quickest rising niches in popularity among investors and enthusiasts. When our Motorious Spring Classic & Collector Online Auction, you're going to have an exclusive opportunity to bid on some vehicles in this class that will make your whole car club jealous.
Here are our picks that you should bookmark ahead of Tuesday, April 14th, and register to bid today.
1948 Ford F5: Built Stronger to Last Longer!
You'll feel as though you've traveled back in time when you open the chrome handle on the solid steel truck door. As soon as you step up on the running board and slide into the color-matched, painted metal interior cab you'll note that this isn't just a big truck on the outside, the inside has plenty of space to offer as well. The interior matches the body, and the headliner ties everything together perfectly. And that's only where the fun gets started!
1949 GMC 5-Window Pickup With Black and Red Styling
This vintage truck is powered by a 3.7-liter I6 that is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. The wood box has been painted black with red to continue the overall theme of this build. The interior has been touched here and there including repainting the dash, new door panels, rubber flooring. Gray vinyl bench seat with silver interior looks great.This GMC truck is a show stopper.
1986 Dodge Ramcharger Will Take You Anywhere, and In Style!
Are you ready to hit the beach, the trails or just head out to get groceries? This 1986 Dodge Ramcharger will take you wherever you want to go. Between the powerful V8, iconic looks, rugged stance, and comfortable interior this unique truck can meet everyone's needs.
1966 Chevrolet C-20 with a Mere 39,000 Original Miles
Look at this beautiful 1966, numbers matching, true survivor! From the front with the patina hood and the stark white grille, to the new wood railed bed with the bright white bumper, it is as solid as the day it rolled off the showroom floor. Powered by 283 cubic-inch engine, it's riding on new 16" wheels and tires, and has an unmistakable rumble of the dual exhaust - it also has only 39,000 original documented miles.
1957 Chevy C10 Finished in '65 Corvette Nassau Blue
This is a professionally built custom truck with fewer than 500 road miles on the fresh build. She is a fair weather-driven, show quality truck, capable of wowing people at the next Cars and Coffee or comfortably taking on the Hot Rod Power Tour Long Haul.
1991 Land Rover Defender 90 Arkonik is a One-of-a-Kind Build
You're not going to find another vehicle exactly like this 1991 Land Rover Defender 90 Arkonik around. It was rebuilt in the summer of 2017, and shipped to the US in December of that year. This impressive D90 is powered by Rover's well-proven 200TDi diesel 4-cylinder turbo engine, which is backed by a fun-to-drive 5-speed manual transmission.
High-Quality Resto-Mod Bronco
This exceptional Bronco is built tough, but has the looks of a show car. It was built by well known Bronco restorers, Driven 4x4. The current owner doesn't have enough time to drive it, and has decided to let it go to a new home. It has a fuel-injected 5.0-liter engine, borrowed from a 1993 Mustang. The frame-off restomod build was refreshed and given upgraded parts, from the powertain to the pavement.
