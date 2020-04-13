Coolest Trucks And SUVs You Can Bid On Soon

Mark your calendars for Tuesday morning when the Motorious Spring Classic & Collector Online Auction is open for bidding!

The classic truck and collector SUV market is easily one of the quickest rising niches in popularity among investors and enthusiasts. When our Motorious Spring Classic & Collector Online Auction, you're going to have an exclusive opportunity to bid on some vehicles in this class that will make your whole car club jealous.

Here are our picks that you should bookmark ahead of Tuesday, April 14th, and register to bid today.



1948 Ford F5: Built Stronger to Last Longer!

You'll feel as though you've traveled back in time when you open the chrome handle on the solid steel truck door. As soon as you step up on the running board and slide into the color-matched, painted metal interior cab you'll note that this isn't just a big truck on the outside, the inside has plenty of space to offer as well. The interior matches the body, and the headliner ties everything together perfectly. And that's only where the fun gets started!

See it here.

1949 GMC 5-Window Pickup With Black and Red Styling

This vintage truck is powered by a 3.7-liter I6 that is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. The wood box has been painted black with red to continue the overall theme of this build. The interior has been touched here and there including repainting the dash, new door panels, rubber flooring. Gray vinyl bench seat with silver interior looks great.This GMC truck is a show stopper.

See it here.

1986 Dodge Ramcharger Will Take You Anywhere, and In Style!