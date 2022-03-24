A Coon Rapids man is accused of climbing a balcony to enter a woman's apartment and pushing her to the ground, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint

Vedaste Shirambere, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree burglary and assault of a person on the property, two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Law enforcement was sent to a St. Cloud apartment Sunday around 4 a.m. on a report of a domestic assault. A woman said Shirambere had been at the residence since March 18 and became upset Sunday and left. The woman said Shirambere then came back and was pounding on the apartment door and she told him to leave.

An active pre-trial domestic abuse no contact order was issued in Stearns County Nov. 4 prohibiting Shirambere from direct or indirect contact with the woman and from being within 500 feet of the residence, according to the complaint.

The woman stated Shirambere then went outside, climbed onto the balcony and entered the apartment through the balcony's sliding glass door. He continued to argue with the woman and followed her to her bedroom, the woman said.

She reported that he pushed her to the ground and her head hurt. She believed her hair was pulled or her head hit the ground, according to the complaint. She said she feared for her safety and that Shirambere might punch her. Shirambere took a dog he claimed belonged to him and left, the woman said.

Officers also spoke with another woman who said she was sleeping in the bedroom and she said she heard pounding and kicking at the door. She stated she told the other woman to call the police and saw Shirambere jump onto the balcony, and she was scared.

Officers contacted Shirambere and he denied assaulting the woman and said he was at the residence to get the dog.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Coon Rapids man suspected of pushing woman, violating no contact order