Coon Rapids pedestrian dead after being struck twice while crossing roadway
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Coon Rapids.
According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, rescuers were summoned to Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and 111th Avenue Northwest shortly after 8 p.m. on a report of a motor vehicle-pedestrian collision.
Investigators believe that a female pedestrian was crossing Coon Rapids Boulevard when she was struck by a westbound vehicle. The victim was then struck again by a second westbound vehicle.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was later declared dead at an area hospital.
The men who were driving the vehicles were not injured and are cooperating with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Anoka County sheriff’s office, Coon Rapids police, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County medical examiners.
