Coon Rapids triple homicide investigation underway

Homicide detectives are investigating a triple homicide in Coon Rapids that they believe occurred early Friday afternoon.

The Anoka County sheriff’s office gave the following details in a press release Friday:

About 12:24 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call and an operator heard sounds of a disturbance in the background. Coon Rapids and Blaine police, along with the Anoka County sheriff’s office, responded to the residence near the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids.

When they arrived, law enforcement found two males and a female dead inside the home.

Officials say the early investigation indicates the deaths are homicides. No arrests have been made and no further information was available Friday.

