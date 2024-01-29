Coon Rapids triple homicide victims identified

The Anoka County sheriff’s office has identified the victims in a Coon Rapids triple homicide as a 42-year-old woman, her 39-year-old husband and her 20-year-old son.

Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her husband, Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, and her son, Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, all from Coon Rapids, were found dead Friday afternoon inside a home in the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest, just west of University Avenue, the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.

A 37-year-old Fridley man was taken into custody Friday in connection with the killings. He had not been formally charged as of Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call was made at 12:24 p.m. and an operator heard sounds of a disturbance in the background. Coon Rapids and Blaine police, along with the sheriff’s office, responded to the home and found the victims dead inside. Two young juveniles who were also inside the home at the time were not injured.

No additional information has been released by authorities.

The homicides remain under investigation by Coon Rapids police, the sheriff’s office and Midwest Medical examiner’s office.

