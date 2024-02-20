This coonhound is recovering after being shot and left for dead in Shawano County. Here's how you can help.

SHAWANO − Public outrage over a dog that was shot and apparently left for dead has the Shawano County Sheriff's Office asking people for patience while they try to find the person responsible.

On Feb. 9, a person found an injured female coonhound near Olson Road and Shawano County C, in the Shawano County town of Green Valley and took it to the Shawano County Humane Society, according to a news release from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

There is little information known about the dog, and officers are trying to develop leads, according to the Sheriff's Office. There are no witnesses to the dog being shot, which makes it a difficult case. However, some people have called the Sheriff's Office with information about the dog, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Shawano County Humane Society named the dog Atley.

Atley, a female coonhound, recovers after being shot at least two times and left on a road in the Shawano County town of Green Valley Feb. 9.

Atley made it through the first night and went to a veterinarian in Clintonville on Feb. 10, where X-rays showed Atley had a broken jaw and four entry or exit wounds, according to the Humane Society. The veterinarian said the wounds were from gunshots.

Atley then went to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Appleton where she received a blood transfusion, according to the Humane Society. Atley went through surgery for her broken jaw on Feb. 12. The Humane Society described the coonhound as a warrior who never whimpered once when she as poked, prodded and moved. Atley has won the hearts of everyone she meets, they said.

Atley went to a foster home on Feb. 15, but she would decline during the night and have to return to the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital. Atley continued to fight and returned to her foster home on Sunday, according to the Humane Society.

On Tuesday, Atley was still in her foster home and doing well, said Sarah Magee, Shawano County Humane Society animal care manager. Atley has a feeding tube to allow her jaw to heal and she is on the road to recovery, Magee said.

Atley, a female coonhound, recovers at her foster home after being shot at least twice Feb. 9 in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Humane Society has been asking for people to donate to help cover Atley's medical bills. The organization relies entirely on donations and doesn't have the money to cover the medical costs expected to be as high as $11,000. People can donate by clicking the "donate" button on the shelter's website at shawanohumanesociety.com. People also can mail donations to the Shawano County Humane Society at 1290 Jaycee Court, Shawano, WI 54166.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who has information about the shooting call 715-526-3111.

"We will do our best for Atley to try and solve this case," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

