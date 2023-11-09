Cooper case: Judge declares mistrial after jurors fail to reach verdict on any of 3 counts

A judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of former Richland County corrections officer Mark Cooper, accused of causing the death of a jail inmate.

The 10-man, two-woman jury deliberated for about 12 hours over the course of three days before the foreperson sent a note to Common Pleas Court Judge Brent Robinson, telling him they could not come to a consensus on any of the three counts Cooper faced.

Cooper, 56, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one a first-degree felony, the other a third-degree felony; and reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

A mistrial was declared Thursday in the case of Mark Cooper, charged in the 2019 death of a jail inmate.

Cooper's charges were in connection with the death of Alexander Rios, 28, after the inmate was subdued by several corrections officers on Sept. 19, 2019. Rios was in the county jail on a warrant.

Rios was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, but he never regained consciousness. His family took him off life support eight days later.

The official cause of death was excited delirium, which is no longer recognized by many medical organizations.

In a jail video, several corrections officers can be seen holding Rios down, stepping and kneeling on his back while an officer punches his head into the concrete floor and they struggle to handcuff him.

Cooper stood on Rios' back with both feet, which prosecutors claimed caused his death.

Robinson met with jurors on the record around 10 a.m. today after the foreperson said they could not reach a consensus on the third count, reckless homicide, and had not even started deliberating on the two involuntary manslaughter counts.

Robinson encouraged the jury to continue deliberating and told the foreperson to send him another note if further deliberations were not going to produce a verdict.

Jurors took a break at 11:30 a.m. as parties from both sides of the case returned to the third floor of the courthouse.

Robinson called them back into court shortly thereafter and declared a mistrial.

For more on this developing story, check back at mansfieldnewsjournal.com.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Case of former Richland County corrections officer ends in mistrial