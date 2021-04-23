Cooper Investors: “APi Group (APG) is Well Run and Improving on 15x Earnings”

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged)” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +3% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, ahead of the benchmark, on a 1 year and less timeframe it is behind. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged), in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) and shared their insights on the company. APi Group Corporation is a New Brighton, Minnesota-based safety, specialty, and industrial services provider that currently has a $4.3 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, APG delivered a 20.00% return, extending its 12-month gains to 148.91%. As of April 22, 2021, the stock closed at $21.68 per share.

Here is what Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged) has to say about APi Group Corporation in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"APi Group, a recent new listing that is the largest fire protection services company in the US. APi was a successful family business but the switch to a listed entity will bring a number of benefits around focus regarding the top line, costs and acquisitions. We bought this great business that is well run and improving on 15x earnings."

Our calculations show that APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, APi Group Corporation was in 31 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 28 funds in the third quarter. APG delivered an 17.73% return in the past 3 months.

