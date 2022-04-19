Cooper Investors: “Our Insurance Broker Aon is a Stand-Out Performer”

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equities Fund (Hedged)” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After a strong 2021, the Fund has endured a tough start to the year, returning -12.45%. In simple terms, the very narrow parts of the market doing well year to date (oil and gas, miners, some banks) are areas in which the fund is underweight, whereas many of the businesses we do own got dragged into a period of indiscriminate selling early in the quarter. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund mentioned Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1982, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a London, United Kingdom-based insurance company with a $70.3 billion market capitalization. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) delivered a 9.48% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 37.61%. The stock closed at $329.05 per share on April 18, 2022.

Here is what Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund has to say about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"In terms of underlying businesses, the portfolio holdings are going well and largely reported solid numbers during earnings season with positive language around the outlook for 2022. Our insurance broker Aon is a stand-out performer, delivering low-double-digit organic revenue growth at the same time as margin expansion - this is a business that benefit from higher interest rates, emerging risks and inflating premiums. While rising rates, supply chain constraints and war in Europe represent a myriad of challenges for many industries, our view is that our management teams are highly experienced focused operators. They are well equipped to deal with these challenges, having shown great resilience and flexibility during many crises, the most recent example (COVID) proving yet again the power of their business models."

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was in 52 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 47 funds in the previous quarter. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) delivered a 20.33% return in the past 3 months.

