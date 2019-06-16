Cooper, Marlins clip Pirates, 4-3

Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 and scored the tiebreaking run in the fifth, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Pablo Lopez (5-5) earned the win, allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs in seven innings, striking out four. Nick Anderson pitched a scoreless eighth, and Sergio Romo earned his 12th save with a seven-pitch ninth.

Cooper, who scored twice, is hitting .310 this season but has been even better in June, batting .413 (19-for-46).

Miami's other hitting star on Saturday was Harold Ramirez, who went 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI. He is hitting .319 since making his major league debut on May 11.

Pirates starter Dario Agrazal made his major league debut and was betrayed a bit by his defense, allowing six hits and three runs, two earned, in four innings. Geoff Hartlieb (0-1) took the loss with one run allowed in two innings of relief.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the third. Elias Diaz stroked a leadoff double to left-center, advanced to third on Adam Frazier's groundout and scored on Kevin Newman's swinging-bunt single.

The Pirates stretched their lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Starling Marte pulled a double to left, and Josh Bell beat a shift with a ground ball opposite-field RBI single to left. Corey Dickerson's RBI double, which one-hopped the wall in left-center, capped the rally.

Miami tied the score in the bottom of the fourth. Cooper singled, Brian Anderson was hit by a pitch and Ramirez grounded an RBI single to left, Cooper beating a close play at the plate.

The Marlins continued their rally when Frazier's throwing error from second base on a ground ball by JT Riddle allowed Anderson to score, and Jorge Alfaro's line-drive single to right made it 3-3. With the base loaded, Agrazal escaped further damage by striking out Lopez and Curtis Granderson on eight total pitches.

Miami took a 4-3 lead in the fifth. Cooper singled and took third when Anderson's softly hit fly down the line became a double after right fielder Bryan Reynolds' all-out dive came up short. Starlin Castro then picked up an RBI with a groundout.

The Marlins nearly scored again in the fifth on a Ramirez single to center, but Marte's 99 mph throw home nailed Anderson.

Pittsburgh got just two hits and one walk in its final four innings, and Melky Cabrera bounced into a double play to end the game.

--Field Level Media