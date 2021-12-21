Cooper pardon of innocence: After 24 years in prison, Howard Dudley of Kinston is free

A Kinston man who was sentenced to life of a 1992 sexual offense crime was granted full pardon of innocence by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday.

Howard Denice Dudley spent 24 years in prison of a crime he did not commit, according to a news release.

Dudley was convicted of first-degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor. On April 27, 1992, he was sentenced to life in prison.

After a request for a motion to correct an alleged error in 2013, an evidentiary hearing was granted. The hearing was conducted March 1 and 2, 2016 and a testimony was given among other evidence.

The witnesses' testimony was concluded in a false accusation and if her statement had not been admitted, Dudley's trial outcome would have gone differently, a news release states.

On March 2, 2016 superior court ordered Dudley to be released immediately from prison.

As of Tuesday, Dudley was fully exonerated of the crime.

“I have carefully reviewed Howard Denice Dudley’s case and am granting him a Pardon of Innocence,” said Governor Cooper in a news release. “Mr. Dudley and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged.”

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Howard Dudley of Kinston granted pardon of innocence by Gov Roy Cooper