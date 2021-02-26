Cooper recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges

FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
DETROIT (AP) — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they can develop sidewall bulges that could lead to tire failure.

The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires in several sizes.

The company says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation. That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash.

Cooper, based in Findlay, Ohio, said there have been no deaths or injury claims, or property damage, due to the problem.

Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the tires. The recall is expected to start March 25.

The tires were made between Feb. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019. Owners can contact the company at (800) 854-6288.

