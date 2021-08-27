Cooper Standard Appoints McCabe to Chief Accounting Officer; Conrad to Corporate Controller

NORTHVILLE, Mich., --News Direct-- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) today announced the appointment of two executives to key leadership positions. Rebecca (Becky) McCabe was appointed to vice president, chief accounting officer for the Company, and Linda Conrad was named vice president, corporate controller for the Company. Both executives will be based at the Company’s world headquarters in Northville, Michigan and report to Jonathan Banas, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Cooper Standard. Peter Brusate, who has served as the vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller since June 2017, is departing the Company in order to pursue other career opportunities.

“I am very proud of our depth of talent and ability to immediately execute this succession plan in our finance leadership,” said Banas. “Congratulations to Becky and Linda. We believe their exceptional backgrounds and recent achievements with Cooper Standard make them ideal fits for these incredibly important leadership roles for the Company.”

In her new role, McCabe will be responsible for the Company’s accounting function, financial reporting including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, financial systems and the Company’s global business services. She previously served as vice president, global internal audit, where she led the team toward world class execution and value-added partnerships across the Company. McCabe joined Cooper Standard in 2016 as director, financial reporting, after serving in accounting and financial reporting positions with ZF TRW, Ally Financial and Ford Motor Co. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan and is a certified public accountant.

As corporate controller, Conrad will be responsible for leading the Company’s global financial planning and analysis center of excellence, and driving consolidated performance and profitability. She will continue responsibilities of her previous role as vice president, finance for the Advanced Technology Group, which oversees Cooper Standard’s Applied Materials Science and Industrial and Specialty Group businesses. She joined Cooper Standard in 2014 as a director of finance - corporate and financial planning and analysis, bringing more than 20 years of automotive finance experience with Plasan Carbon Composites, Visteon, TRW and Ford. Conrad earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration - finance from the University of Denver and a master of business administration degree in finance from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard’s approximately 25,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

