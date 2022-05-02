Cooper Standard Completes Sale of European Property, Adding to Continuing Solid Liquidity Position

·5 min read

NORTHVILLE, Mich. --News Direct-- Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) has completed the previously announced sale of a non-core real estate asset in Germany. The transaction generated $50 million in cash proceeds, adding to the Company’s already strong cash position at the end of the first quarter. The Company expects to lease back a portion of the property until the remaining manufacturing operation can be relocated. The lease commitment is not financially material to the Company’s ongoing operations.

As of March 31, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $252.9 million including proceeds from the transaction. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was $395.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Additionally, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company received $29 million in cash payments from the United States Internal Revenue Service for tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks made available by the CARES act. An additional $23 million in tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks are expected to be received during the second quarter of 2022. The cash received further bolsters the Company's strong liquidity position. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future.

The Company expects to release its full financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 5 after market close. The quarterly results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website(http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “forecast,” or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” or “may,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other items, such factors may include: the impact, and expected continued impact, of the COVID-19 outbreak on our financial condition and results of operations; significant risks to our liquidity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic risk; prolonged or material contractions in automotive sales and production volumes; our inability to realize sales represented by awarded business; escalating pricing pressures; loss of large customers or significant platforms; our ability to successfully compete in the automotive parts industry; availability and increasing volatility in costs of manufactured components and raw materials; disruption in our supply base; competitive threats and commercial risks associated with our diversification strategy through our Advanced Technology Group; possible variability of our working capital requirements; risks associated with our international operations, including changes in laws, regulations, and policies governing the terms of foreign trade such as increased trade restrictions and tariffs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to control the operations of our joint ventures for our sole benefit; our substantial amount of indebtedness and variable rates of interest; our ability to obtain adequate financing sources in the future; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us under our debt instruments; the underfunding of our pension plans; significant changes in discount rates and the actual return on pension assets; effectiveness of continuous improvement programs and other cost savings plans; manufacturing facility closings or consolidation; our ability to execute new program launches; our ability to meet customers’ needs for new and improved products; the possibility that our acquisitions and divestitures may not be successful; product liability, warranty and recall claims brought against us; laws and regulations, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings, claims or investigations against us; work stoppages or other labor disruptions; the ability of our intellectual property to withstand legal challenges; cyber-attacks, data privacy concerns, other disruptions in, or the inability to implement upgrades to, our information technology systems; the possible volatility of our annual effective tax rate; the possibility of a failure to maintain effective controls and procedures; the possibility of future impairment charges to our goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to identify, attract, develop and retain a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce; our ability to procure insurance at reasonable rates; and our dependence on our subsidiaries for cash to satisfy our obligations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

###

CPS_F

Contact Details

Chris Andrews

Contact for Media

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Roger Hendriksen

Contact for Analysts

+1 248-596-6465

roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Company Website

http://www.cooperstandard.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cooper-standard-completes-sale-of-european-property-adding-to-continuing-solid-liquidity-position-139422588

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After five record crops, heat wave threatens India's wheat output, export plans

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain. Cashing in on a rally in global wheat prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, India exported a record 7.85 million tonnes in the fiscal year to March - up 275% from the previous year. Expecting another record crop, traders and government officials saw an opportunity to export 12 million tonnes in the current 2022-23 fiscal year.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid Cautious Mood: Markets WrapJapanese institutional managers --

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

    The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What that Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid Cautious Mood: Ma

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • How Worried Should You Be About a Bear Market?

    Bear markets can be tough to endure and harder to recover from than stock market downturns that are more modest. One of the trickiest things about bear markets is that it's hard to predict how long they'll last. If you're nearing retirement, it's important to keep a substantial portion of your assets outside of the stock market (such as in cash or bonds).