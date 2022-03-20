Cooper trial to Ashland?

Mar. 20—Defense lawyers in the case against former Greenup County Sheriff Keith Cooper have filed this last week to have his trial moved to Ashland and to have him released on bond.

The motions came in light of testimony received by The Daily Independent recently regarding Cooper's mental health and detailing his arrest.

Currently, Cooper is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center, after a federal judge ruled in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee that no bond conditions could be imposed that ensure the safety of the witnesses in the case.

According to testimony offered by Special Agent C.J. Friehofer of the FBI, Cooper had made various threats while under scrutiny by the State Auditor's Office and the State Attorney General's Office for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Friehofer said between 2008 and 2012, deputies working at the office observed a profound personality change with Cooper — some indicated they were concerned he was exhibiting drug-addict-type behavior.

That personality change was attributed to a divorce — however, defense witnesses (his longtime girlfriend and his son) contended the passing of his father around that time led him to have some problems. Both his son and his girlfriend categorically denied any drug use (with the exception of experimenting with some THC gummies).

According to Friehofer, multiple deputies and Greenup County Commonwealth's Attorney Mel Leonhart said Cooper had made statements over the years to the effect that he would shoot it out with the law in the event he were federally indicted.

Due to the concerns about a possible shootout, Friehofer said the federal authorities worked with local police in Tennessee to set up a rouse to coax Cooper out of his house and arrest him peacefully.

Ostensibly there to investigate some nearby thefts, the local police asked Cooper to come out and point out some property lines for them.

Once outside, the feds took him into custody on his federal warrant coming out of the Eastern District of Kentucky. After all that, Friehofer said Cooper made statements to the effect that he would "take care of" those who had offered testimony leading to his arrest.

On Friday, Cooper's attorney submitted a motion to have his client released, stating the proof was in the pudding that Cooper was not a threat to society — he said despite Cooper getting upset at the time of his arrest, the former sheriff did not try to shoot it out with federal authorities.

Prior statements were purely bravado and blowing off steam, according to the motion. The motion also categorically denied any drug use on the part of Cooper, although it did cop to the THC gummies. One indicator — that Cooper had grown out a beard and long hair — was due to the sheriff working undercover drug investigations, according to the motion.

The motion also stated that Cooper was undergoing some health issues and needed to be released from jail for treatment. Furthermore, it stated all of Cooper's ammunition and guns were either seized by authorities or taken out of his possession by his girlfriend.

As far as the motion to have the trial in Ashland, the argument there was pretty simple — it was a matter of drive time for the witnesses. Since most of the witnesses in the case are Greenup County deputies, the motion argued it would make more sense to have the deputies drive to Ashland rather than Frankfort, where it is currently scheduled.

Neither motion has been ruled on, nor has the United States responded.

