Cooper trial: Jury still deliberating after more than 9 hours

Verdict watch continues in the case of a former Richland County Jail corrections officer accused of causing the death of an inmate.

Mark Cooper, 56, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one a first-degree felony, the other a third-degree felony; and reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

Mark Cooper listens to opening statements Tuesday on the first day of his trial.

The 10-man, two-woman jury has deliberated for more than nine hours over two days without reaching a verdict.

Jurors got the case around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Richland County Common Pleas Court and deliberated for two hours before adjourning for the day.

They put in a full day Wednesday, taking short breaks at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. along with a full lunch break at 12:15 p.m.

Cooper's charges are in connection with the death of Alexander Rios, 28, after the inmate was subdued by several corrections officers on Sept. 19, 2019. Rios was in the county jail on a warrant.

Rios was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, but he never regained consciousness. His family took him off life support eight days later.

The official cause of death was excited delirium, which is no longer recognized by many medical organizations.

In the jail video, several corrections officers can be seen holding Rios down, stepping and kneeling on his back while an officer punches his head into the concrete floor and they struggle to handcuff him.

The jury will reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday in Judge Brent Robinson's courtroom.

