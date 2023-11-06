Cooper trial: State rests case after calling BCI agent as final witness

The state has rested its case in the trial of former Richland County Corrections Officer Mark Cooper.

Eric Lehnhart, an agent with the Ohio Bureau of Identification and Investigation, finished his testimony Monday morning in common pleas court.

Cooper, 56, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one a first-degree felony, the other a third-degree felony; and reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

Mark Cooper is flanked by attorneys Sean Boone and James Mayer III. Cooper is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

His charges are in connection with the death of Alexander Rios, 28, an inmate who was subdued by several corrections officers at the jail on Sept. 19, 2019. Rios was there on a felony warrant.

Alexander Rios taken off life support eight days later

Rios was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, but he never regained consciousness. His family took him off life support eight days later.

The official cause of death was excited delirium, which is no longer recognized by many medical organizations.

In the jail video, several corrections officers can be seen holding Rios down, stepping and kneeling on his back while an officer punches his head into the concrete floor and they struggle to handcuff him.

Lehnhart started the Monday session under cross-examination from defense attorney James Mayer III.

Mayer questioned Lehnhart's investigation. The BCI agent said he interviewed Dr. Lee Lehman, deputy coroner for Montgomery County, two weeks ago. Lehman oversaw the autopsy and ruled the cause of death was excited delirium.

Lehnhart said he did not interview Dr. Amanda Paul, who performed the autopsy, or Dr. Dan Burwell, Richland County coroner and the person who signed off on the excited delirium ruling.

In addition, Lehnhart said he did not have a piece of plastic that had been in Rios' stomach tested for drugs.

Defense claims Rios may have been under influence of drugs

The defense contends Rios may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the altercation.

On cross-examination by Assistant Special Prosecutor Scott Salisbury, Lehnhart said he did not have the plastic tested because it had been in Rios' stomach for several days. The BCI agent said stomach acids would have caused any test to be inconclusive or negative.

A urine screening at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital showed Rios with a presumptive positive for amphetamines. No confirmatory test was done.

Lehnhart said the hospital's policy is to keep samples for only a few days. He figured it would have been gone by the time he got the case on Sept. 29, 2019.

