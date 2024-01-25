Cooper visits Concord to highlight importance of public schools

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was in Concord Thursday to tour C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School.

Cooper discusses importance of having the arts in the curriculum

The governor plans to visit schools across the state after announcing Wednesday that his final year in office will be “the year of public schools.”

“The future of our state goes to classes in a public school, and we must invest in that future,” Cooper said.

Cooper highlighted the Cabarrus County school district’s 89% graduation rate, which is higher than the statewide rate of 87%.

VIDEO: INTERVIEW: Cooper discusses strides made in 2023 and what to expect this year