Cooperating in "high-value" probe helps ex-deputy avoid prison

Cooperating in a probe of a “high-value target in an ongoing investigation by the DPS and Wichita County District Attorney’s Office” helped a former Wichita County deputy avoid doing time.

Brett Alan Brasher, 51, had faced a variety of charges regarding soliciting sex from female inmates.

On Wednesday, he entered pleas of guilty to the felony offenses of violation of civil rights of a person in custody and solicitation of prostitution, and six counts of misdemeanor offenses of official oppression.

Brasher was convicted and placed on a five-year period of community supervision in 30th District Court as part of a plea bargain. He must also surrender his Texas Peace Officer’s license for life.

“We take seriously the safety and security of those confined in our jail system,” First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub said in a press release Wednesday.

“Illegal behavior by those sworn to uphold the law won’t be tolerated. This defendant violated the trust the public placed in him and he is being held accountable," Kosub said.

A news release from the district attorney’s office did not spell out details of the “high-value target."

But during investigations of Brasher's charges, an inmate told an investigator she agreed to Brasher's proposition to have sex with him and bail bondsman Maxie "Maxx" Green because she couldn't afford bail, according to allegations in court documents.

Green was charged in October with engaging in organized criminal activity involving smuggling of "undocumented aliens" from the Texas border area to Wichita Falls.

A probable cause affidavit filed by a special investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed Green provided transportation for undocumented people and "stash houses" for their concealment in Wichita Falls.

Allegations in an affidavit details the transport of about 30 individuals beginning in September 2019 and names several people in addition to Green as being involved in the operation.

Green posted bond on the charges and was released from jail.

