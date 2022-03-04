CooperCompanies Contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CooperCompanies

As a global consumer medical device company, we recognize the powerful role we can play in contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a collection of 17 interconnected global goals that promote a better and more sustainable future for all. The SDGs provide a framework for Cooper’s ESG strategy, help guide our priorities, and provide an opportunity to demonstrate how our products and purpose link directly to broader societal aspirations.

Our current efforts focus on three SDGs, #3 Good Health and Well-being, #12 Responsible Consumption and Production, and #17 Partnership for the Goals, which we believe to be most relevant to our organization and where we can contribute in the most meaningful way. We plan to conduct further analysis of our ESG commitments to help determine where we can do more to support the SDGs.

#3 Good Health and Well-being

PEOPLE

Develop life-changing solutions to address health challenges, with continuous focus on product quality and patient safety

Foster an inclusive, healthy, safe, and engaged workforce

#12 Responsible Consumption and Production

PLANET

Sustainably manage and reduce the environmental impacts of our operations

Integrate sustainable design innovations into our products and packaging

#17 Partnership for the Goals

PARTNERSHIP

Collaborate with customers, suppliers, and communities to accelerate social and environmental improvements

Foster partnerships with charitable and other organizations to address unmet healthcare needs

