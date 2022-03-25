Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CooperCompanies

Our goal to improve lives starts with our employees.

Our approximately 12,000 employees come from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and regions. Working at Cooper means being part of a purpose-driven, dynamic team that cares about making the world a better place. What unites us as OneCooper across the business units is a collective drive to:

Offer products and services that positively impact people’s lives

Collaborate with trusted healthcare professionals to elevate the standard of care

Leverage strong global macro-trends that fuel long-term growth

Uphold sustainable and conscientious business practices

Our employees are a key differentiator in our overall strategy. We invest in our workforce to meet current and future business objectives, always driving towards our goal of being a global employer of choice. Our cross-functional human capital management (HCM) strategy underpins our efforts to attract, grow and develop, retain, compensate, manage, and engage our employees. This people-focused approach is supported by an HCM information system, MyCooper, which is embedded into our human resources enterprise system and implemented across Cooper business units.

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CooperCompanies on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/coopercompanies-a-purpose-driven-dynamic-team-843798143