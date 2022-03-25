CooperCompanies: A Purpose-Driven, Dynamic Team

·1 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CooperCompanies

Our goal to improve lives starts with our employees.

Our approximately 12,000 employees come from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and regions. Working at Cooper means being part of a purpose-driven, dynamic team that cares about making the world a better place. What unites us as OneCooper across the business units is a collective drive to:

  • Offer products and services that positively impact people’s lives

  • Collaborate with trusted healthcare professionals to elevate the standard of care

  • Leverage strong global macro-trends that fuel long-term growth

  • Uphold sustainable and conscientious business practices

Our employees are a key differentiator in our overall strategy. We invest in our workforce to meet current and future business objectives, always driving towards our goal of being a global employer of choice. Our cross-functional human capital management (HCM) strategy underpins our efforts to attract, grow and develop, retain, compensate, manage, and engage our employees. This people-focused approach is supported by an HCM information system, MyCooper, which is embedded into our human resources enterprise system and implemented across Cooper business units.

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CooperCompanies on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/coopercompanies-a-purpose-driven-dynamic-team-843798143

Recommended Stories

  • Rent increases could boot families from their homes, but lawmakers don't care

    Arizonans are being stung with some of the nation's largest rent increases, with no relief in sight, and the Legislature is MIA.

  • Most Californians fear not being able to pay for housing, poll finds

    The survey found that nearly 55% of Californians were concerned about being able to pay their rents or mortgages, with 26% very concerned.

  • 3 simple tips that could save thousands of dollars each year on groceries

    More Americans are buying food from the grocery store to make meals at home, but as inflation and product prices rise, they may need some tips to ensure they're making smart spending choices. "There is something about going to the grocery store often that for us was just a trap to buy more things that we didn't need and to not really use the things that we already had," she explained.

  • I quit Facebook to work at TikTok. Here are the biggest differences I've noticed between American and Chinese business cultures.

    Lucas Ou-Yang is a Chinese-American tech veteran. He breaks down the biggest cultural differences working for some of the largest social media giants.

  • Ship engine makers cut ties with Russia as maritime trade pressure grows

    Finland's Wartsila, a leading ship engine maker, has suspended business with Russia including equipment training while German counterpart MAN Energy Solutions is reviewing contracts, adding further trade pressure on Moscow. Russia's maritime sector is already grappling with the winding down of other services including ship certification by leading foreign providers - vital for accessing ports and securing insurance - shipping companies pulling out and Western sanctions being imposed on its leading ocean transporter Sovcomflot after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Wartsila, a top global marine and energy equipment maker, has suspended all deliveries and sales to Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine and would take action to "follow the European Union sanctions framework as it evolves", a company spokesperson said.

  • Google execs cornered by employees at all-hands, demanding to know why Amazon and Apple are paying more

    “Amazon adjusted base salary cap, [hotlink]Apple[/hotlink] reportedly used RSU bonuses,” wrote an employee, who asked how Google is planning to respond.

  • As sewage treatment problems worsen at Baltimore wastewater plant, state demands compliance within 48 hours

    In the two months since Maryland filed suit against Baltimore City over sewage treatment failures at its two wastewater plants, problems have worsened at the Back River site — prompting state environmental officials to issue an order demanding the facility be brought into compliance within 48 hours. “If the conditions of my order are not met, I will not hesitate to take further appropriate ...

  • Rolls-Royce Has Killed Off the Wraith and Dawn Ahead of Its First EV, the Spectre

    The two models will make room for the company's first EV, the Spectre.

  • Russia needs Indian energy buyers more than ever now

    Russia’s list of gas buyers is shrinking. The US and the EU today (March 25) announced a deal for the US to supply Europe with at least 15 billion additional cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year. India has not joined global sanctions and boycotts against Russia, and could become an even more important customer for the world’s largest oil and gas supplier.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • How Kroger is dealing with the tight labor market

    Kroger Co. has nearly 500,000 employees, placing it among the largest employers in America. One of its leaders talked recently about how it's working to attract and retain employees.

  • California teacher wants job back after refusing to comply with COVID-19 mandate

    A Tehachapi teacher on unpaid leave for months is asking the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to give her job back.

  • Exclusive-Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India's GAIL -sources

    Gazprom has asked India's largest gas transmitter GAIL (India) to pay for gas imports in euros instead of dollars, two sources said, in a sign the Russian energy giant seeks to wean itself away from the U.S. currency in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. GAIL has a long-term gas import deal with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore to annually buy 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas and has been settling trade with Gazprom in dollars.

  • Aeroflot sinks as Moscow stock market slides

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Rishi Sunak’s wife handed £12m dividend from company with Russian operation FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Gas prices: Middle-class 'impacted the most,' says economist

    While high gas prices are a burden on low income consumers — it's the middle class that's being impacted the most from rising fuel costs, says one economist.

  • UMKC professor says hold off pulling funds from retirement accounts

    UMKC professor says hold off pulling funds from retirement accounts

  • What would it take for U.S. oil companies to ramp up production? A lot.

    Companies are focused on keeping production steady and rewarding shareholders after two recent crashes.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

    Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.