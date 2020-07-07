CooperRiis Launches New Insurance Driven Intensive Clinical Program

"CooperRiis at Asheville" to open September 1st, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperRiis residential mental health treatment and healing community in Western North Carolina is pleased to introduce their new clinically intensive and insurance-driven CooperRiis at Asheville Program, opening September 1st, 2020. The CooperRiis at Asheville Program offers short-term treatment; 30-90 days, designed to promote stabilization and develop a foundation for a potential next step into its longer-term residential program on The CooperRiis Farm in Mill Spring.

The CooperRiis at Asheville Program integrates clinical services through psychiatry, individual and group therapy, and independent skill and functional recovery programming. The recovery program will benefit individuals in early recovery and individuals experiencing setbacks or recurrent mental health and substance use challenges.

The CooperRiis at Asheville Program treats adults 18 and over who experience mental health diagnoses such as anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality disorders, and any co-occurring condition related to addiction (dual diagnosis).

The CooperRiis at Asheville Program provides clinical services that will include psychotherapy, psychiatry, experiential group therapy, optimized medication use, psychoeducation, and 24-hour nursing. Evidenced-based group modalities are offered, such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Expressive Arts Therapy, and Psychosis Support.

The introduction of this new program is especially relevant today, as the COVID-19's emerging impact on society's mental health has been profound. The CooperRiis commitment to the principles of recovery provides an essential service for people whose emotional well-being has been further compromised by the pandemic.

"CooperRiis believes that with its focused attention, this program can help address the emerging societal complexity of the virus epidemic with this vulnerable population," Eric A. Levine, Ed.D, President and CEO.

Founded by Donald R. Cooper and Lisbeth Riis Cooper, CooperRiis is a non-profit organization accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CooperRiis residential healing community in Western North Carolina, with a rural campus on a 94-acre farm and an urban campus in Asheville. Since 2003, CooperRiis has been helping adults living with mental health challenges achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. A personalized recovery approach, CooperRiis combines trusted clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices.

