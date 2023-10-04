Coopers? Sam Jones? Tell us your favorite barbecue restaurant in the Triangle.

News & Observer food writer Drew Jackson ranked the Top 20 barbecue restaurants in the Triangle, with his top three spots going to Prime Barbecue in Knightdale, Sam Jones in Raleigh and Stephenson’s in Willow Springs.

Do you agree with his rankings? Now’s your chance to vote for your favorite out of the field of 20.

You can only vote for five restaurants at a time, but you can vote over and over if you’re super passionate about it. We’ll leave the voting open for a week and then post the results here next Friday, Oct. 13.