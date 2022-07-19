CooperSurgical Finds an Untraditional Partner to Help Reduce Plastic - Local Sheep

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CooperCompanies

One major contributor to plastic pollution in the healthcare sector is polystyrene,* which is used to ship items, such as invitro fertilization products, that need to be kept at low temperatures. In 2021, CooperSurgical shifted to an eco-friendly alternative in Australia and New Zealand called Woolpack. It is made from 100% discarded wool from sheep, that is then sterilized and wrapped in compostable insulation. It is reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable.

“We love Woolpack and so do our customers,” said Ingrid Hughes, Customer Experience Manager, CooperSurgical in Australia/New Zealand. “They take up less space, are easier to manage for our customers, and are better for the environment. Every step counts, and we are happy to be leading the way.”

Cooper has a strong track record of sustainable manufacturing and operations focused on areas in which it can make the greatest impact. Learn more about how the company is working to reduce its environmental footprint in its latest ESG Report: https://coopercos.com/esg/

*Blessy Joseph, Jemy James, Nandakumar Kalarikkal, Sabu Thomas, Recycling of medical plastics, Advanced Industrial and Engineering Polymer Research, Volume 4, Issue 3, 2021, Pages 199-208

