CooperVision Launches Impact Dashboard to Track Progress of its Plastic Neutrality Initiative

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CooperCompanies

In 2021, CooperVision pioneered the world’s first plastic neutral contact lenses by funding Plastic Bank’s collection, processing and reuse of general ocean-bound plastic waste that is equal to the weight of the plastic contained in designated products in North America and Europe. As the program continues to grow throughout Latin America and select Asian countries, the company expects to prevent the equivalent of nearly 90 million plastic bottles from reaching Earth’s oceans in 2022.

Along the way, eye care professionals and contact lens wearers can view the program’s collective impact with the CooperVision Impact Dashboard, which provides updates on how much plastic waste has been collected in collaboration with Plastic Bank.

The Impact Dashboard displays how much ocean-bound plastic has been recovered to date. It also includes an interactive map of the communities impacted to date.

“Plastic neutrality is about making a meaningful, measurable difference in partnership with eye care professionals and wearers. With our Impact Dashboard, everyone can see how these contributions quickly add up.” said Simon Seshadri, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, CooperVision.

Beyond the positive impact on the environment, CooperVision’s plastic neutrality initiative enables Plastic Bank collectors in nearly 200 coastal communities to clean up their towns and villages while earning credits for necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance.

CooperVision is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint, and its efforts extend beyond plastic neutrality. The company has a strong track record of sustainable manufacturing and operations focused on areas in which it can make the greatest impact. CooperVision has developed best-in-class manufacturing processes resulting in award-winning conservation efforts in Puerto Rico and prestigious sustainability certifications in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Spain, and the U.K.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CooperCompanies on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/coopervision-launches-impact-dashboard-to-track-progress-of-its-plastic-neutrality-initiative-591163585

