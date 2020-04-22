What Is Coor Service Management Holding's (STO:COOR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Coor Service Management Holding (STO:COOR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month alone, although it is still down 36% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 35% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Coor Service Management Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Coor Service Management Holding's P/E of 30.57 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Coor Service Management Holding has a higher P/E than the average (12.1) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Coor Service Management Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Coor Service Management Holding's 63% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Having said that, if we look back three years, EPS growth has averaged a comparatively less impressive 11%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Coor Service Management Holding's Balance Sheet

Coor Service Management Holding has net debt equal to 27% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Coor Service Management Holding's P/E Ratio

Coor Service Management Holding has a P/E of 30.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 15.5. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Coor Service Management Holding recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 22.6 to 30.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.