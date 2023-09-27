'Coordinated' looting in Philadelphia strikes Apple store, others

PHILADELPHIA – Looters struck multiple stores in Center City on Tuesday night, prompting police to close down multiple streets in an effort to protect local businesses.

The incidents came hours after the National Retail Federation reported "a dramatic jump in financial losses associated with theft."

“Retailers are seeing unprecedented levels of theft coupled with rampant crime in their stores, and the situation is only becoming more dire," said David Johnston, an NRF spokesman.

The Philadelphia incidents began shortly before 8 p.m., when police stopped a group of masked males in black clothing at 17th and Chestnut streets, according to a statement from Philadelphia police.

What stores were looted in Philadelphia?

“As officers were engaging with these individuals, reports began to flood in from citizens and 911 calls, alerting authorities to looting taking place at the Foot Locker” on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street, it said.

The store was found to have been ransacked in a coordinated attack, it said.

“Subsequent incidents of looting were reported in quick succession,” the statement continued.

Looters struck a Lululemon store on the 1700 block of Walnut Street around 8:12 p.m. and an Apple Store on the 1600 block of Walnut Street at 8:16 p.m.

Police arrested one adult at the Footlocker — while several youngsters managed to flee — and multiple people at Lululemon.

The statement reported no arrests at the Apple Store, but said “numerous” items taken from the business were recovered.

Police closed Walnut Street between the 1400 and 1800 blocks at 8:40 p.m., then locked down Chestnut Street between the same blocks.

The police department also said it was responding to reports of property damage and thefts throughout the city.

Retail group reports increase in thefts

The NRF reported sharply higher losses to theft, known as shrink, in its 2023 National Retail Security Survey.

It said "shrink" as a percentage of total retail sales accounted for $112.1 billion in losses in 2022, up from $93.9 billion a year earlier.

The average shrink rate rose to 1.6 percent, up from 1.4 percent in 2021.

Among other findings, the survey showed 67 percent of respondents reported seeing more violence and aggression from organized retail crime.

Retailers reported being forced to close a specific store location (28 percent), reduce operating hours (45 percent) or reduce or alter in-store product selection (30 percent) as a direct result of retail crime.

More retailers also are taking "a hands-off approach in the apprehension of shoplifters," the NRF said.

It said 41 percent of respondents said no employees were authorized to stop shoplifters, up from 38 percent in 2021.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

